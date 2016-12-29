David L. Beavans, 72, of Poneto, passed away at 4:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

He was born on Sunday, Nov. 12, 1944, in Warren. He married Irma Blevins Beavans on Sunday, Aug. 15, 1964, in Wells County.

David was a 1962 graduate of Chester Center High School. He was a lifetime resident of Chester Township, Wells County. He served his country in the U.S. Army. David was a Wells County farmer. He was a member of the Timber Ridge Country Club and following graduation from high school, he was a member of the Bummies B&K Drive-In intramural basketball team. He enjoyed drag racing, IU basketball, was an avid golfer, and above all enjoyed spending time with his family.

Loving survivors include his wife, Irma Blevins Beavans of Poneto; sons Eric L. (Molly) Beavans and Ryan L. (Candice) Beavans, both of Poneto; grandchildren Sydney Elam, Chloe Elam, Kolbie Beavans, Erika Beavans, Aubrie Beavans, and Wyatt Beavans, all of Poneto; brother Dee (Jane) Beavans of DeBarry, Fla.; and sisters Norma Berry and Nancy (Harold) Sills, both of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester A. Beavans; mother, Aubry Irene Clark Beavans; and brothers Morris Beavans and Hubert Beavans.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier.

Preferred memorials to Southern Wells FFA or Southern Wells Athletic Dept. 9120 S. 300 W. Poneto, IN 46781.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

