Catherine E. Smith Ash, 96, passed away at 3:05 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Blair Ridge Health Campus, Peru.

She was born in Converse on March 16, 1920, the daughter of George W. and Paulina Christina Smith; the last of nine children born to the couple. Her mother died when she was six weeks old and Catherine was raised by her aunt and uncle Caroline Catherine and Omer James Smith in Poneto. Catherine married Allie Wilson Ash in 1946, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2010.

Catherine graduated from Manchester College with a license in elementary education. She taught students from 1943 in four schools, Chester Center, Victory School, Ridgeview and Lincoln. Catherine was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Miami County Retired Teachers and Parkview United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Dukes Memorial Hospital, enjoyed oil painting, reading and singing.

Catherine and Allie settled on the family farm in Erie Township after he was discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard and raised four children. Catherine and Allie spent their retirement years doing mission work with Operation Classroom, Nomads and the Oklahoma Group. Their missions took them around the world. They volunteered in Brazil, Africa, Alaska, Kentucky, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Surviving are her children, Alan Wilson and his wife Marsha of Peru, Galen L. Ash and his wife Vickie of Raymond, Ohio, Marlin L. Ash and his wife Jill of Peru and Christina Arwood of Peru; and grandchildren Bradley (Amy) Ash, Scott (Jennifer) Ash, Phillip (Rebekah) Ash, Gayle (Matt) Fulkerson, Kevin (Whitney) Arwood, Brian (Meredith) Arwood, Abbey Arwood, Beth (Jeff) Johnson, Amber Ash, Lucas Ash, Daley Wilhelm and Riley Wilhelm. Seventeen great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilson; and eight brothers and sisters, Melvin, Roy, Ruth, Frank, Ralph, Esther, Velma and Ellen Jane.

A service celebrating the life of Catherine Eileen Ash will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Parkview United Methodist Church, 1785 S. SR 19, Peru, with Alan Ash, Rev. J. Robert Clark and Rev. Catherine Koziatek officiating. Burial will follow at Ever Rest Memorial Park, Logansport. Family and friends will gather from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made through the funeral home to the Parkview Church Memorial Fund.