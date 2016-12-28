Beverly Louise Stoner Patrick, 89, of Dalton and formerly of Calhoun, Ga., passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Beverly had a very full and powerful life. After graduating from Petroleum High school in 1945, she enrolled in the student nurse cadet program from 1946-47. She then married and started her family. She studied at Indiana University and Syracuse University to pursue her art career.

From 1961-64 she became the first woman director of United Fund, now known as United Way. After moving to Skaneateles, N.Y. in 1965, she created, owned and operated her art gallery, Lakeside 7. She began teaching art classes during her time in New York. She met her husband Ronald in 1971 and later began traveling west and settling in Missoula, Mont., with him and his three children. In 1975, they moved to Kennesaw, Ga. When she and Ronald later moved to Ranger, Ga., in 1978, she created the “Palette Artistry Guild,” an oil painting class that would continue for the next 36 years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Her family includes her husband, Sherman Ronald Patrick; her children, James David (Ina) Scanlon, Ronald Wade (Mickey) Patrick, Claudia Ann (Michael) Scanlon Worley, Selina Patrick (Paul) Schwanitz, and Sabrina Patrick Dean; siblings, Virginia Lee Stoner Huguenard, Jesse A. Stoner, and Susan Irene (Ron) Stoner Sutton; cousins, Robert Kay Michael, John Calvin Michael, Glenn Jo Michael, Lovinia S. Michael Berger, the late Norma Risser Stone, the late Randall “Max” Risser, Pamela Risser McClure, and Linda Risser; grandchildren, Sommer Worley (Brandon) Bennett, Brandi Patrick (Matt) Miller, Sayward Worley (Adam) Fite, Samantha Worley (Chris) Spinks, Joseph Patrick, Stephanie Gaspard, Katie Dean (Chris) McFalls, the late Rebecca Patrick, Jeremy Gaspard, and John Dean; and great-grandchildren, Britni Miller, Declan Bennett, Alex Miller, Tinlei Miller, Jillian Bennett, Caleb McFalls, Cora Spinks, and Wyatt Spinks.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Jether Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens.

The Family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Jim Scanlon, Michael Worley, Wade Patrick, Brandon Bennett, Chris Spinks, Adam Fite, and Dan Crider.

You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sonoraville Baptist Church Fellowship Hall/Kitchen Renovation Fund, Sonoraville Baptist Church, 262 Old Fairmount Road. S.E. Calhoun, GA 30701

