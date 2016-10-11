Carolyn Bertsch

812 Maxine Drive, Ossian

Bertsch, 50, is currently the deputy recorder under the current Wells County Recorder Rina Stuck. She has held that position for four years. She also volunteers at various school functions for her children.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University and has a background in office management, digital imaging, bookkeeping, customer service, budgeting, and law office experience.

Qualifications

• Extensive knowledge of the recorder’s office and daily completion of recording documents.

• Initiated and completed the digitization and indexing of all county plat maps for easy computer access.

• Established procedure and began process to back-image documents from 1965 to 2001 in-house in order to contain cost.

• Researched and recommended purchase of new digital microfilm reader.

• Endorsed by the Fort Wayne Area Association of Realtors.

Why are you running for this office?

There is much work to be done in the recorder’s office and I am up to the challenge.

As a non-incumbent, running for an open seat, what changes would you like to see in the operation of the office during the next four years. Are there any new initiatives you want to try?

The office will go through a major transition in the next year. An upgrade to the technology currently used to record and retrieve documents will be necessary in the near future. At this time, the index and documents are available only in the courthouse. The goal is to have the index and documents available online, which will save users time in accessing recorded documents. The race is on to image and index documents prior to November 2001 in order to make more documents available electronically. This will be a huge long-term project, which if done in-house by the recorder and deputy recorder will save the office thousands of dollars each year.

E-recording is another method of recording consistently requested by many institutions which enables documents to be recorded very quickly, eliminating postage and delivery costs. The hope is to have e-recording in place by the summer of 2017.

Another project on the horizon is the replacement of some microfilm which is beginning to break down. Close monitoring will be necessary to determine the replacement time. The state of Indiana requires microfilm to be produced and maintained as the “gold standard” of document preservation.

Since there is so much to be done in the next four years in the recorder’s office, I ask Wells County voters to elect the candidate with the experience and knowlege to get the job done as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Michael Henderson

826 S. Johnson St., Bluffton

Henderson, 19, is a volunteer firefighter with the Liberty Center Fire Department. He is a member of the Wells County Democrats. He attends the Zanesville United Methodist Church and is a volunteer with the Wabash River clean-up operation.

He is a lifelong resident of Wells County and is a Bluffton High School graduate. His parents are Paul and Stacia Henderson.

Qualifications

In order to gain knowledge and experience for this position, I participated in job shadowing a current county recorder. I was able to perform various office functions and discuss many of the duties of a county recorder. I have studied the Indiana Recorder’s Manual and reviewed the Indiana codes relating to the recorder’s office.

Why are you running for this office?

I am a candidate for the Wells County Recorder position because I know I can perform the duties of the office in an efficient and timely manner. I understand the significance of recording the records for the county, as well as informing the public on the importance of the recorder’s office and the wealth of information it holds.

I will bring a unique perspective to the office where I can make a difference in my community, and by running for a local elected office I hope to encourage other young adults to do the same.

As a non-incumbent, running for an open seat, what changes would you like to see in the operation of the office during the next four years? Are there any new initiatives you want to try?

I see the need for off-site storage of these vital records as a top priority for the Recorder. Additionally, with the technology that is available, I would like to move toward making records accessible to the public online and implement electronic recording to make the operation of the office more efficient.

I will also explore the possibility of offering student internships through the county school systems to promote a better understanding of local government and encourage public service.