By MATTHEW LeBLANC

It was an interesting start to what would become an extremely successful coaching career.

Kevin Leising, then just 22 years old and a recent college graduate in 1983, stood on the sidelines of his first high school basketball game as a head coach.

The animated, sometimes fiery new Hebron High School boys’ basketball coach had been up and down the whole game as he worked to inspire his team. At one point — some time in the third quarter — the new coach ripped a hole in his pants.

Noticing what had happened, Leising took a seat on the bench near his players and motioned for someone to bring him a pair of warmup pants, which he slipped over his torn trousers. He wore the warmups for the rest of the game, pushing his players throughout what would eventually turn out to be an overtime loss to nearby Rensselaer.

Reflecting on the moment years later, Leising said he thinks some people in the crowd that night might have thought he donned the practice attire as a show of support for his team. Only he knew the truth, he said.

“The coach before me (at Hebron) was very placid, not very emotional,” Leising said. “I’m a different coach.”

He didn’t change that style over the years, later coaching at Bellmont and then at Covington. After the close of the 2015-16 campaign, he hung up his whistle at Bluffton High School, where he spent nine years as an assistant and the last seven as the Tigers’ head coach.

In a coaching career that spanned three decades, Leising amassed nearly 500 wins — 331 as a head coach. His teams won big games against teams they weren’t expected to beat. In 2001, the Tigers team he coached with former coach Wayne Barker played for a state championship.

A few years later, Bluffton completed an undefeated regular season and was ranked No. 1 in Indiana.

As a head coach, Leising led teams to 20-win seasons three times. His teams won at least 15 games 10 times since 1983.

Vocal. Animated. Leising’s coaching style works.

“I’m very demonstrative, very emotional,” he said. “Part of being a quality coach is letting your personality influence where your team is going to go.”

If it ain’t broke, the saying goes, don’t fix it.

Leising, 55, took a circuitous route to Bluffton, the last coaching stop of his career and the town and school district he calls “a blessing.”

After graduating from the University of Indianapolis, he found the job in Hebron — southeast of Gary — soon after. Following an 8-13 first year with the Hawks, Leising’s team posted seasons of 16 and 20 wins the next two years.

In 1986, Leising took over at Bellmont High School, where the Braves posted a 22-4 record — the best record in school history. He left Bellmont after the 1997-98 season, when his team went 7-14, and he coached at Covington for two years.

Covington just wasn’t “a good mix,” said Leising, and he wrote letters to schools he thought might need a coach. One of those was Bluffton, where Barker — now the superintendent — was leading a successful program.

“Wayne was the one who was the most receptive,” he said

The Tigers went 154-57 under the leadership of Barker and Leising from 2000 to 2008. Leising took over the team the following season, going 21-2 and winning both the Allen County Athletic Conference regular season title and the conference tournament.

Now, after all the years, all the wins, all the memories, he will pass the coaching torch to a new generation. When the Tigers take the court this fall, Chris Benedict will be on the sidelines coaching the team.

Leising, who is also a math teacher at Bluffton High School, says he is at peace with the decision to step down. After all, he admits, he has other interests.

And it was always his intention to hand over the coaching reigns to someone new at a certain point. He’ll remain in the classroom for another year and then decide whether he wants to continue there.

“Anytime you feel the time is right, that’s why you make the decisions you make,” Leising said. “I’ve always said, ‘When I turn 55…

“I have other things I want to do, other interests.”

While he no longer will be making his mark on the court, Leising’s career leaves a lasting legacy with friends, fellow coaches and former players.

Matt Stone was a sophomore when Leising arrived at Hebron in the early ‘80s. He remembers a gregarious, outgoing coach who pushed his players and coaxed them to be their best.

Stone, now a teacher himself and also the girls’ basketball coach at Wabash High School, credits Leising with the decision to pursue education as a career and coaching as a vocation. He had planned to be a sportscaster but changed his mind after he said he saw Leising work to make his players better — on the court and in life.

“He pushed us,” Stone said. “He got after us to get better.

“Coach Leising is the reason I became a basketball coach and a teacher. He is the reason I went into this profession. I saw that passion and energy that he put into coaching and teaching. I’m grateful to him for that.”

For Barker, who spent nearly a decade coaching with Leising at Bluffton, his friend leaves a lasting legacy. He remembers clearly the letter he received from Leising — “true Kevin Leising fashion,” he says. “Handwritten and about eight pages — and it said the lifelong basketball coach believed Bluffton High School and the community would be a great location for he and his family.”

Sometimes, things just work out.

“You know what you’re getting with Kevin Leising,” Barker said. “He’s passionate. He makes the most of every day that he has, every moment that he has.

“Some of the greatest moments of my life were spent with him.”