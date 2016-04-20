Home News New York wins lift Trump and Clinton New York wins lift Trump and ClintonApril 20, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber.RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureAt least 12 tornadoes rake state Big Grid FeatureGOP AG candidate visits Bluffton Big Grid FeatureSWES lands $10,000 Monsanto grant NewsIndiana awards road work grants State & National NewsSome U.S. schools resist ending corporal punishment State & National NewsHope Solo suspended from U.S. soccer team for 6 months